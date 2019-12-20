Baker Donelson Says It Doesn't Belong In Timber Scam Suit

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:11 PM EST) -- Any alleged wrongdoings committed by a Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC board member and a firm lobbyist involving a massive timber business Ponzi scam were unrelated to their work at the firm, Baker Donelson said Friday in a bid to shake off a bankruptcy receiver's Mississippi federal court complaint. The firm said that attorney Jon Darrell Seawright, who is also a member of its board of directors, and lobbyist Brent Alexander had their own limited liability corporation, Alexander Seawright Timber Fund I LLC, which did business with the accused Ponzi schemer Lamar Adams and that the firm itself never...

