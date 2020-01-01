5 BigLaw Sex Bias Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- As the #MeToo movement has gained traction, a growing number of lawyers and legal professionals are calling out BigLaw powerhouses for alleged discrimination and sexual harassment. Although not mirror images of each other, the high-profile allegations levied against law firms generally hit many similar notes — some combination of claims alleging gender discrimination, sexual harassment, bias in pay and promotions, and discrimination based on pregnancy. Mike Delikat, who chairs Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's worldwide employment law practice and who represents several major law firms in matters involving such issues, said the cases lodged over the past year against law firms...

