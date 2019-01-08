10 Most-Read IP Law360 Guests Of 2019

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- What intellectual property law topics piqued reader interest in 2019? Take a look back at the year's 10 most-read IP articles from Law360 guest authors. April 30, 2019 Navigating Willfulness In Patent Cases 3 Years After Halo The U.S. Supreme Court's 2016 decision in Halo v. Pulse altered the landscape for willfulness in patent litigation, and now accused infringers are facing difficult privilege and evidentiary issues, say Jonah Mitchell and Nicole Medeiros of Reed Smith LLP. Jan. 8, 2019 5 Things To Know About USPTO’s New Eligibility Guidance The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s new guidelines attempt to clarify examination procedures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS