10 Most-Read Employment Law360 Guests Of 2019

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- What employment law topics piqued reader interest in 2019? Take a look back at the year's 10 most-read employment articles from Law360 guest authors. Aug. 27, 2019 L'Oreal Trade Secret Case Shows Dangers Of NDA-Reliance A Delaware federal jury’s recent verdict in Liqwd v. L’Oreal highlights the devastating consequences that can result from failing to take proper precautions when receiving confidential and proprietary information under a nondisclosure agreement, says Boris Zelkind of Duane Morris LLP. Aug. 16, 2019 When A Click Doesn't Count As Arbitration Acceptance The Eighth Circuit's recent denial of an employer’s request to force arbitration in Shockley v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS