Goodwin, Weil Help Culligan Swallow AquaVenture For $1.1B

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 10:14 AM EST) -- Private equity-backed water treatment product company Culligan has agreed to acquire water purification company AquaVenture for roughly $1.1 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Weil Gotshal. The agreement adds to Culligan Ltd.’s portfolio a business in Tampa, Florida-based AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. that provides water-as-a-service solutions, including desalination and wastewater treatment for municipal, industrial and hospitality customers, as well as point-of-use water filtration systems for institutional and commercial customers. The company serves customers in North America, the Caribbean and Latin America, and overall boasts more than 55,000 institutional and commercial customers, according to a statement....

