China Poised To Cut Hundreds Of Tariffs As Tensions Cool

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- China’s Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it will cut tariffs on 859 products ranging from frozen pork to asthma medication beginning next year as it moves toward a deal with the U.S. that may chill their long-running trade fight. Beijing will take its duties below the levels set by the World Trade Organization, known as most-favored nation rates, for all imports, regardless of origin. According to an unofficial translation, the Finance Ministry said the move was made to “increase imports of products facing a relative domestic shortage, or foreign specialty goods for everyday consumption.” Along with pork and certain pharmaceuticals,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS