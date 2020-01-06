Divisive 5th Circ. Pick Snubbed On 2020 Renominations List

Law360, Washington (January 6, 2020, 7:20 PM EST) -- An embattled Fifth Circuit pick was left off President Donald Trump's latest slate of renominations Monday, leaving in doubt the elevation of a federal district judge who drew opposition from socially conservative Republicans. Judge Halil S. Ozerden did not appear on the list of judicial picks the White House sent to the Senate after their nominations technically expired when Congress began its second session in the new year. A failure to confirm the Southern District of Mississippi judge would mark a rare defeat in Trump's drive to fill every appellate vacancy, often with young conservatives whose rulings in decades to come...

