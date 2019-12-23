Maryland Legislator Accused In Medical Pot Bribery Scheme

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 3:32 PM EST) -- A former member of Maryland’s House of Delegates has been indicted on federal charges of honest services wire fraud and bribery after prosecutors said she accepted cash in exchange for voting to expand the state’s number of medical marijuana licenses. Prosecutors say former Delegate Cheryl Diane Glenn, 68, who sponsored the legislation that legalized medical marijuana in Maryland in 2013, accepted $33,750 in bribes in exchange for several votes and legislative actions. She faces up to 25 years in prison. Among Glenn’s alleged actions was the acceptance of cash in exchange for a vote in favor of a bill to increase...

