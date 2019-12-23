Trump Taps 2 State Judges For Fla., Ill. Trial Courts

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 3:16 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Monday announced two nominees for U.S. district courts, tapping a state judge for the Southern District of Illinois and a public defender turned state judge for the Middle District of Florida. Judge John L. Badalamenti serves on Florida's Second District Court of Appeal. Judge Stephen P. McGlynn sits on Illinois' Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court. Judge Badalamenti joined the bench in 2015 after nearly a decade with the federal public defender's office in the district. As a public defender, he argued appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court and the Eleventh Circuit in addition to representing clients at the...

