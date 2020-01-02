TM Applicants Must Heed New USPTO E-Filing Rule

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 12:44 PM EST) -- Last July, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued new rules and regulations under Title 37 of the Code of Federal Regulations Parts 2 and 7.[1] They were to take effect on Dec. 21 but will now take effect on Feb. 15. The impact of the rule, as implemented, is a new requirement for all trademark applicants and registrants to: (1) electronically file trademark applications, subsequent documents concerning trademark applications and documents regarding registrations; (2) provide and maintain a working email address for receiving correspondence from the USPTO for each trademark application and registration; and (3) provide and maintain an accurate...

