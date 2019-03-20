Top Employment Law Insights From Lexis Practice Advisor

Law360 (December 26, 2019, 10:17 AM EST) -- Take a look back at Law360 readers' five favorite employment law articles excerpted this year from Lexis Practice Advisor — a comprehensive resource to help lawyers master their daily tasks. March 20, 2019 An Employment Lawyers Guide To M&A Due Diligence In the context of corporate mergers and acquisitions, there are several employment-related elements to consider. Attorneys with Proskauer Rose LLP share guidance on discovering, managing and preventing potential liabilities resulting from a target company’s labor and employment practices. April 16, 2019 Employer Considerations When Using Garden Leave Clauses Garden leave — when a departing employee remains on company payroll and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS