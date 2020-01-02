UK Crime Agency Claws Back $2M For Victims Of US Fraud

Law360, London (January 2, 2020, 12:24 PM GMT) -- The National Crime Agency has said its investigators retrieved millions from crooks in three cases in December, including $2 million in illicit funds from an investment fraud scheme in the U.S. involving 700 victims. The agency’s illicit finances investigators worked with authorities in the U.S. to trace money that fraudsters had moved to Britain in the $72 million fraud. The law-enforcement agency said on Tuesday that it has secured a freezing order on a British account holding $2 million to prevent the criminals from moving the money after U.S. investigators brought fraud charges against them in Florida. The U.K. crime-fighting agency...

