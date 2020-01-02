Chinese Pharma Co. Raises $90M For Respiratory Therapies

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 2:09 PM EST) -- China-based CF PharmTech said Thursday it has raised $90 million from a range of Chinese and international investors that the pharmaceutical company will put toward development of its respiratory drugs. The Series E funds will be used for CF PharmTech Inc.’s pipeline of products geared at respiratory issues such as asthma and progressive lung diseases, the announcement said. CF PharmTech is based in China but is targeting global markets for its therapies, including U.S. markets, according to its website. “The completion of this round of funding reflects the strong support from China's investors to fuel high-caliber pharmaceutical companies that have a...

