Roberts Says Rulings Should Promote 'Confidence' In Courts

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. encouraged other judges to "promote public confidence in the judiciary" through their rulings in his year-end address, a piquant reminder in an era of hyper-politicized courts. In his annual report on the U.S. judiciary released Tuesday, the chief justice stressed the "important role" that the judiciary plays in increasing civics awareness among the U.S. public. "In our age, when social media can instantly spread rumor and false information on a grand scale, the public's need to understand our government, and the protections it provides, is ever more vital," Justice Roberts wrote. He held up former Chief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS