Atty Says Ex-Partner Demanded $1.5M To Keep Affairs Secret

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- A New York personal injury attorney has lobbed litigation against his former partner and his former partner’s legal counsel claiming they made “extortive threats” seeking $1.5 million to keep silent about his alleged workplace sexual indiscretions before filing suit against him, court documents show. In a pro se lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York state court, Frank Eskesen accuses Kent Beatty & Gordon LLP and three of the firm’s attorneys of “disinterested malevolence” that he says constitutes a prima facie tort for their representation of his former law partner, who filed a separate lawsuit seeking the dissolution of their partnership because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS