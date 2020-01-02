Late Reed Smith Asbestos Litigator Hailed As Leader, Mentor

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:19 PM EST) -- James J. Restivo, the attorney who established Reed Smith's nationally known insurance recovery practice and helped settle tens of thousands of asbestos cases, died shortly before the new year at age 73, the firm said. He was remembered by his colleagues Thursday for his good humor and mentorship of future leaders. Restivo, the head of Reed Smith LLP’s litigation department from 1988 to 1997 and a former member of its executive board, died Dec. 28 in Pittsburgh after a battle with cancer, the firm said. A member of Reed Smith since 1971, Restivo built the firm's national reputation for its insurance and...

