4 Considerations When Moving To A New Law Firm

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 12:24 PM EST) -- As ethics counsel, we help lawyers navigate the ethical requirements and implications of leaving and joining law firms. During that process, we have gained firsthand knowledge about the practical issues attorneys face when finding and transitioning to new firms. If you are contemplating making a lateral move, here are some tips we have compiled based on our experience. We hope they will enable you to have a smoother transition to your new firm. Our tips fall into four categories: (1) firm structure; (2) benefits and your proposed role; (3) compensation; and (4) partnership agreement and other binding documents. Of course, every...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS