Duke Energy Cuts $1.5B From NC Coal Ash Cleanup Plan Cost

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:01 PM EST) -- Duke Energy Corp. and North Carolina environmental regulators said Thursday they’ve struck a deal to close the utility giant’s remaining coal ash ponds in the state in an agreement Duke says will cut its projected cleanup bill by $1.5 billion. Under the agreement, Duke will remove nearly 80 million tons of coal ash, a byproduct of coal-fired power plants, from nine active and inactive ponds at six of its plants and transfer it to lined landfills in order to prevent leaks or spills. The company must also enter into a court-supervised consent order to resolve litigation and enforcement actions related to...

