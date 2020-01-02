Charities Must Report Crypto Donations, IRS Says

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- Charities that receive virtual-currency-based donations are obligated to report the donations to the Internal Revenue Service, the agency said in recent guidance on cryptocurrencies. Tax-exempt organizations that receive cryptocurrency-based donations should consider them noncash contributions and report them to the IRS on Form 990, the agency said Dec. 26 in an update to a set of FAQs on virtual currencies. In some instances, charities are also required to acknowledge receipt of virtual-currency-based donations, the agency said. For instance, if tax-exempt organizations receive virtual-currency-based donations exceeding $5,000 in value, they should generally expect to sign Form 8283, which acknowledges receipt of the...

