Treasury Finalizes Foreign Payment Withholding Tax Rules

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department has finalized rules designed to ease documentation requirements for those tasked with handling withholding taxes on income payments to foreign individuals, according to guidance published Thursday in the Federal Register. The regulations finalize a portion of proposed rules that were issued in December 2018 and cover Chapter 3 of the Internal Revenue Code, which imposes a 30% withholding tax on U.S.-sourced income paid to foreign individuals. Those in control of these income payments are called withholding agents and, under the final rules, have additional guidance for obtaining a withholding certificate — documentation that's required to potentially get...

