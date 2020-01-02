Epstein Becker Discards Caregiver Status In Parental Leave

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green rang in the new year with a revamped parental leave policy that gives all of the firm’s employees 10 weeks of paid time off when they become parents, regardless of so-called caregiver status. James P. Flynn, Epstein Becker’s managing director, told Law360 on Thursday that the firm felt it was important for the benefit to apply to all of its employees. He said that he hopes the policy, which took effect on Wednesday, “will continue our track record as being seen as a firm that tries to promote a sense of camaraderie and teamwork among all of our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS