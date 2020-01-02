Philly Inks $4M Settlement With Wrongfully Convicted Man

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- The city of Philadelphia has agreed to pay more than $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a man who was wrongfully imprisoned for nearly a quarter century before being exonerated for a murder he maintains he didn’t commit. The $4.15 million deal ends claims from Shaurn Thomas alleging that Philadelphia police violated his constitutional rights as they coerced testimony from witnesses and withheld exculpatory evidence all to support a false narrative that he was involved in the November 1990 robbery and murder of 78-year-old Domingo Martinez. “I’m pleased with the outcome and very humbled,” Thomas told Law360 on...

