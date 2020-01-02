Idaho Legislator To Take 2nd Stab At Hemp Legalization

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- An Idaho state legislator says she is moving forward with a bill to legalize hemp, which would bring one of the country’s last remaining states that bans the nonpsychoactive form of cannabis in line with federal law. Just over a year after the federal government legalized hemp as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, Republican Rep. Dorothy Moon says she is ready to introduce legislation that would remove hemp from the state’s list of Schedule 1 drugs. Currently, all forms of cannabis are against state law. Moon’s bill, which she expects to introduce in the next few weeks, comes after a...

