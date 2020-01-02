Ex-Proskauer Atty And NBA Commish David Stern Dies At 77

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- David Stern, a former Proskauer Rose LLP partner and NBA commissioner who oversaw significant growth of the league during his three decades in the role, died Wednesday, the NBA said. He was 77 years old. Stern was regarded as one of the most significant figures in the growth of modern professional sports. During his leadership of the NBA, he oversaw the expansion of the basketball league, growth of the sport internationally and a thirtyfold increase in league revenues. Former Proskauer attorney David Stern served as the NBA commissioner from 1984-2014. (AP) He died Wednesday following a brain hemorrhage in December, and his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS