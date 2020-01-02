FDA To Crack Down On Sale Of Some Flavored Vapes

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- The Trump administration said on Thursday that it would start restricting the sale of fruit- and mint-flavored, cartridge-based vapes as part of an effort to combat nicotine use among young people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it will prioritize limiting sales of cartridge-based flavored vapes likely to be used by young people, under enforcement guidance set to take effect next month. (AP) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the enforcement guidelines would go into effect in early February and that the enforcement priority would extend to all electronic nicotine delivery system, or ENDS, without premarket authorization...

