Antibiotics Developer Plans Ch. 11 Sale To Escape $213M Debt

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- Antibiotics developer Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it hopes to close a going-concern sale by the spring to escape more than $213 million in debt. In its filings earlier this week, Melinta blamed its financial troubles on a tough market for new antibiotics and a disappointing 2018 business acquisition. It also said it has a $140 million debt-for-equity offer in hand that will keep the business in operation. “We are confident that this process will secure new ownership of the business with the financial resources to support the company’s antibiotics portfolio and ensure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS