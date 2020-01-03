Cancer Treatment Maker Sues Over Alleged 'Copycat' Device

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- TheraBionic has accused fellow biotech company Autem Medical of breaching several nondisclosure agreements with doctors to steal trade secrets and create a "copycat" device that uses radio frequencies to diagnose and treat cancer. In its complaint filed in New Hampshire federal court Thursday, TheraBionic Inc. said Autem Medical LLC knew about the doctors' confidentiality agreements but obtained the trade secrets from them anyway so it could lower costs and quicken the production of the devices. In doing so, Autem Medical also engaged in unfair competition methods, TheraBionic alleged, among other things. "Autem has used TheraBionic trade secrets to reduce its development...

