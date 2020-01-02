5th Circ. Revives Womble Malpractice Claims In Bias Fight

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit partially revived allegations that Womble Bond Dickinson and a now-deceased former partner conspired to help a Mississippi aerospace company's in-house attorneys pursue discrimination and harassment claims against their employer, which was also the firm's own client, saying "reasonable minds could differ" on whether the claims were filed too late. In a Dec. 31 published opinion, a three-judge panel said the lower court made a mistake when it threw out L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC’s claims against the North Carolina-based law firm, its former partner Charles A. Edwards, and former L-3 deputy general counsel Courtney Paine Snider, who had...

