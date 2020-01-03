What To Expect In Patent Litigation This Year

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 12:49 PM EST) -- We can’t predict the future. But here we outline five possible trends to watch in patent infringement litigation as the calendar turns to 2020. Hatch-Waxman Litigation: More Cooks in the Kitchen This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Hatch-Waxman Act. Over the course of the last decade, one trend has impacted Hatch-Waxman practice in a profound way: the increasing number of generic defendants in multidefendant litigations. The Hatch-Waxman Act provides an important carrot for generic pharmaceutical companies to challenge pharmaceutical patents. A generic that files an abbreviated new drug application with a paragraph IV certification can achieve first applicant status,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS