Murray Energy Lenders Ask For Change To $1.7B Baseline Bid

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- Secured term loan lenders of Murray Energy Corp. objected Thursday in Ohio bankruptcy court to the debtor’s proposed asset sale procedures and $1.7 billion stalking horse bid, saying they are challenging prepetition loans made by the proposed baseline bidder that could impact the ability of the stalking horse to credit bid. In the objection, term loan agent Black Diamond Commercial Finance LLC said if it is successful in challenging the liens of the superpriority term loan lenders serving as the stalking horse bidders, then the group’s ability to credit bid its $1.7 billion secured claim may be impaired. According to the...

