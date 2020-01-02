GOP Sen. Calls For More Tariff Cuts Ahead Of China Deal

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Thursday pressed the Trump administration to secure more tariff reductions as part of its pending early-stage trade agreement with China, which President Donald Trump is aiming to sign later this month. As part of the so-called phase one deal struck last month, the U.S. committed to slash by half its 15% tariff on roughly $120 billion worth of Chinese goods, while a 25% tariff on another $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will remain. Toomey, who has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of Trump’s tariffs, urged the U.S. to go further in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS