Pharma Tech Co. Sues Hemp Consultant Over IP ‘Sabotage’

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 2:30 PM EST) -- Rymedi Inc. hit an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based consultant with a lawsuit in Delaware federal court Thursday, alleging the consultant broke a nondisclosure agreement and tried to “sabotage” its business by calling its industrial hemp customers to claim the company had stolen his intellectual property. In a nine-page complaint, the North Carolina-based company, which is known for applying emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence to the pharmaceutical and health care industries, accused Damien Thomas, his consulting firm Damien Thomas Consulting LLC and the network consultancy firm Core Business Services LLC of contacting Rymedi’s customers and falsely claiming that Rymedi was using...

