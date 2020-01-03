Energy Firms To Pay £10.5M For Breaches After Power Cut

Law360, London (January 3, 2020, 1:15 PM GMT) -- Britain’s energy regulator said Friday that three power suppliers will pay a total of £10.5 million ($13.7 million) for failings during a power cut that affected a million people and caused widespread disruption, including breaching rules on reconnecting customers to electricity. Energy regulator Ofgem said that electricity network operator UK Power Networks has agreed to voluntarily pay £1.5 million to the regulator’s redress scheme for failing to get the the all-clear from the National Grid electricity system operator — known as the ESO — before reconnecting its customers after a power loss on Aug. 9. Power outage rules mean suppliers must disconnect...

