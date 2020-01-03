New British Underwriter Snaps Up Crisis Insurer

Law360, London (January 3, 2020, 12:21 PM GMT) -- A British underwriting agency said Friday it has sold a business that specializes in offering cover against political violence and terrorism to another agency based in London for an undisclosed amount of money. Castel Underwriting Agencies Ltd., a London-based managing general agent — an insurance platform that allows underwriters to run their own businesses through its infrastructure — announced the sale of one of these so-called underwriting cells to another managing agent, Optio Group Ltd. Optio was created out of a merger of British underwriter Ascent and U.S. managing general agent Cove Platforms in September. It has bought one of Castel’s underwriters of insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS