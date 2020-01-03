Travelex Consults UK Cyberattack Agency After Virus Strike

Law360, London (January 3, 2020, 3:23 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government’s cybersecurity agency is “working closely” with Travelex to assess the impact of a cyberattack that prompted the foreign-currency seller to take down its website. “We are aware of this incident and working closely with the affected organization to understand its impact,” a National Cyber Security Centre spokeswoman told Law360 on Friday. Late Thursday night, Travelex posted a message on Twitter confirming that a software virus was discovered on New Year's Eve that compromised some of its services. “As a precautionary measure in order to protect data and prevent the spread of the virus, we immediately took all our...

