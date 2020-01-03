Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Body Cam Maker Slams FTC With Constitutional Challenge

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- A manufacturer of nonlethal weapons and body cameras used by police departments sued the Federal Trade Commission in Arizona federal court on Friday, questioning the agency's constitutionality and accusing it of violating the company’s rights with unreasonable demands.

Axon Enterprise Inc. lodged its complaint after it said the FTC gave it an “extraordinary ultimatum” in late December, threatening to file an administrative lawsuit unless the company not only reversed its recent purchase of body camera supplier Vievu, but also agreed to license its own independently created intellectual property to the buyer of the business.

In a statement Friday Axon CEO and...

