Body Cam Maker Slams FTC With Constitutional Challenge

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- A manufacturer of nonlethal weapons and body cameras used by police departments sued the Federal Trade Commission in Arizona federal court on Friday, questioning the agency's constitutionality and accusing it of violating the company’s rights with unreasonable demands. Axon Enterprise Inc. lodged its complaint after it said the FTC gave it an “extraordinary ultimatum” in late December, threatening to file an administrative lawsuit unless the company not only reversed its recent purchase of body camera supplier Vievu, but also agreed to license its own independently created intellectual property to the buyer of the business. In a statement Friday Axon CEO and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS