Mich. Appeals Court Says Reexamine Tax Case, Post-Wayfair

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Michigan Tax Tribunal must reexamine its decision granting an income tax refund to a chemical research business holding company to consider the impact of the Wayfair decision, the Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled. The appeals court on Thursday remanded Apex Laboratories International Inc.'s dispute with the city of Detroit to the tribunal, vacating but not reversing the tribunal's previous decision and asking the tribunal to consider the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair. The Wayfair decision invalidated the requirement from Quill Corp. v. North Dakota of a physical presence in order to establish nexus for sales...

