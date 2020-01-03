Attys Urge Supreme Court To End Mandatory Bar Membership

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- A pair of Wisconsin lawyers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down legal precedent that allows mandatory state bar membership, saying bar associations’ dues-funded political activism violates attorneys’ First Amendment speech rights. The petition for writ of certiorari filed Tuesday by attorneys Adam Jarchow and Michael D. Dean asserts that the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME et al. — which found mandatory membership in public-sector unions violated workers’ free speech rights — applies because in both cases, members’ dues are used to fund political speech that runs counter to some members’ political beliefs. “The compelled-dues aspect of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS