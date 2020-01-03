New Del. Justice Makes History In Move To Supreme Court

Law360, Wilmington (January 3, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- Newly seated Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves acknowledged standing "on the shoulders of giants" Friday after becoming the state's first African American, and only the third woman, chosen for a seat on the nationally important appellate bench. The investiture — held at the site of a Wilmington school that became a desegregation landmark — moved Justice Montgomery-Reeves to the Supreme Court after four years as a vice chancellor, putting her in a spot on the five-member appellate body recently vacated by now-Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. That shuffle began with the October retirement of Chief Justice Leo E. Strine...

