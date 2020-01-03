Fired Worker Sues Nevada Pot Co. Over Sexual Harassment

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- A former employee of Nevada cannabis company Greenleaf Wellness has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming a Greenleaf manager sexually harassed her and then fired her for refusing his advances. In a suit filed Dec. 30, Danielle Hardy says she was subjected to unwanted touching and sexual comments from a manager for the duration of the two months she worked at the Sparks, Nevada-based company. Hardy alleges that the manager would touch her below her waist and make comments about the two having a sexual relationship. He also frequently referred to women working at the store using crass and derogatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS