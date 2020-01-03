BREAKING: Prickett Jones Partner Tapped For Chancery Court Seat

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 12:37 PM EST) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney on Friday nominated Prickett Jones & Elliott PA partner Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. to fill the Court of Chancery seat vacated by newly seated Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves. Fioravanti, a Delaware native, is a veteran corporate and business law practitioner who also has made a mark chronicling developments in Delaware and Maryland law over the years. He joined Prickett Jones in 1999. “I am pleased to nominate Paul, whose litigation experience and judgment would serve our state well on the Court of Chancery – our country’s premier venue for corporate litigation,” Carney said in an...

