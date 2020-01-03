Skadden-Led Chinese Biotech Launches $100M IPO In US

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- Skadden-advised Chinese biotechnology company I-Mab set a price range Friday for a potential $100 million U.S. initial public offering in what could be the first IPO of 2020. I-Mab told regulators it plans to offer 7.4 million shares priced between $12 and $15, raising $100 million at midpoint. The cancer-focused company said proceeds will be used to fund research and development and for trials of several new drugs. The offering, guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, is scheduled to price on Jan. 16 after the completion of a marketing roadshow with investors. Shanghai-based I-Mab is developing 11 drugs to treat...

