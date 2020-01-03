Product Safety Agency's Financial Chief Heads To USPTO

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Friday that Jay Hoffman has been appointed to chief financial officer, following eight years in the same role at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Hoffman is replacing Anthony P. Scardino, who left the USPTO in July 2019 and is now a managing principal in Grant Thornton LLP’s public sector advisory practice. Sean Mildrew had been serving as acting CFO. “We are excited to welcome Jay to the USPTO leadership team,” USPTO Director Andrei Iancu said in a statement. “Jay brings extensive strategic financial management skills coupled with decades of leadership in government to this critically...

