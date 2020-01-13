Judging A Book: Dyk Reviews 'Democracy And Equality'

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Timothy Dyk In "Democracy and Equality: The Enduring Constitutional Vision of the Warren Court," authors Geoffrey R. Stone and David A. Strauss, two University of Chicago law professors, evaluate the Warren court and its enduring significance. The book covers the U.S. Supreme Court from 1953 to 1969 during the time that Earl Warren served as chief justice. It grades the court on its accomplishments and occasional failures and provides detailed analysis and context for 12 decisions of that court that have profoundly affected our country, ranging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS