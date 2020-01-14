Tax Group Of The Year: Eversheds Sutherland LLP

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- Eversheds Sutherland’s tax team participated in key cases in 2019, from its victory for Comcast Corp. in a multimillion-dollar franchise tax case against Mississippi, to representing Microsoft Inc. in Wisconsin tax litigation involving licensing software receipts, earning it a spot among Law360's Tax Practice Groups Of The Year. In June Comcast won a $5.8 million reduction of its franchise tax liability in Mississippi when the state’s chancery court found the company was allowed to use an alternative apportionment formula that excluded capital from subsidiaries that did not engage in any in-state activities. Jeffrey A. Friedman, a partner at the firm who represented...

