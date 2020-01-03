Bryan Cave Doubles Paris Presence With 21-Atty Hire

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP said Friday that it will roughly double its presence in the City of Light with the addition of 21 attorneys, including seven who join as partners from Paris-based Franklin Société d'Avocats in areas including real estate, taxation, financing and public law. The hires represent Bryan Cave's largest addition of lawyers for the firm since its 2018 merger, and the firm said it will need to open an interim location to house its expanded team until it locates a permanent home. The growth is part of its strategy to serve as a bigger player in France and...

