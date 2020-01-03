DC Circ. Judges Rebut Trump's Stance On McGahn Testimony

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges cast strong doubt Friday on President Donald Trump's ability to assert sweeping authority to block former White House counsel Don McGahn's testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives in its impeachment inquiry, even as one of the judges questioned whether the court should step into the bitter interbranch battle. A name placard and empty chair were all that appeared of former White House counsel Don McGahn after the White House blocked his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in May. A D.C. Circuit panel heard arguments Friday over the Trump administration's claims that top aides have absolute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS