Williams & Connolly Alum Picked As State Dept. Legal Adviser

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he would nominate a deputy U.S. trade representative and Williams & Connolly LLP alumnus who specialized in international disputes and arbitration to serve as legal adviser at the U.S. State Department. C.J. Mahoney, the deputy U.S. trade representative for investment, services, labor, environment, Africa, China and the Western Hemisphere, was a partner at the D.C.-based litigation firm. He focused his practice there on international arbitration and commercial litigation, working on arbitration proceedings at the International Chamber of Commerce and the International Centre for Dispute Resolution, among other venues, for clients in the engineering, biotechnology and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS