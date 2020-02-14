In Case You Missed It: Hottest Firms And Stories On Law360

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- For those who missed out, here's a look back at the law firms, stories and expert analyses that generated the most buzz on Law360 last week. 11 Most Mentioned Firms 1. Kirkland & Ellis LLP 2. Latham & Watkins LLP 3. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP 4. Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP 5. Jones Day 5. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP 7. Hogan Lovells 7. Morrison & Foerster LLP 9. WilmerHale 10. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP 10. Winston & Strawn LLP 10 Most Read Articles 1. From Hospital To Jail: Debtors Face Growing Arrest Threat Medical debt collectors are increasingly using courts to arrest and even jail patients who owe hospitals...

