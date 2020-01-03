Court Says Trucker's THC Suit Is Not A Federal Matter

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- A truck driver's negligence and fraud case against the CBD seller that allegedly sold him a psychoactive product and cost him his job does not implicate federal laws and belongs back in state court, a Missouri federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough found that trucker Hugh Ellis had only brought state law claims against CBD purveyor Shaman Botanicals Inc., rejecting the company's argument that his case necessarily invoked the federal farm bills that govern interstate commerce of hemp. Ellis "argues interstate transportation is irrelevant to the state-law claims of misrepresentation or fraud of the CBD oil containing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS